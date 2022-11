Retired LA Fire chief hoping to bring son back home from Japan Retired Los Angeles County Fire Chief Derek Alkonis is pleading with the Biden administration to help bring his son home. For months Lt. Ridge Alkonis has been locked up in a Japanese prison after he crashed into a parked car, killing two people. Japanese prosecutors accused Lt. Alkonis of negligence but his family told CBSLA Reporter Kara Finnstrom that he had a medical emergency.