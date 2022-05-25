Report: Parents asked to give DNA swabs to help link up with children after mass shooting CBS Dallas's Erin Jones reports live from the Uvalde, Texas elementary school where a mass shooting claimed the lives of at least 19 children and two adults. Jones said Robb Elementary School is still a very active scene with the FBI, ATF, TX. Dept. of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies still on the scene. Additionally, some parents have been asked for DNA swabs to help authorities link them up with their children.