Rancho Palos Verdes landslide, IL mass shooter dead, Torrance airport vote | The Rundown 1/23 The land is still slipping in Rancho Palos Verdes after a landslide last fall. The recent rains didn't help, so cleanup efforts are underway to help with the excess water. Also, the man accused of shooting and killing eight people in the Chicago suburbs is dead. Officials say he fatally shot himself after a confrontation with police in Texas. And tonight, the Torrance City Council will consider a plan to study closing the airport and instead build condos. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.