Rainy start to week, middle school AI nude image investigation, LA Clippers new logo | Rundown 2/26 Some areas are seeing some light rain to start the week. The current storm system is also expected to bring snow to the higher elevations. KCAL News Meteorologist Marina Jurica has the latest conditions and what's ahead in your Next Weather. Plus, a disturbing investigation is underway in Beverly Hills after some middle schoolers used artificial intelligence to create fake nude images of their peers. Also, the LA Clippers have unveiled a new logo and new uniforms! Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.