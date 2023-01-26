Watch CBS News

Rains wreak havoc on Buenaventura Golf Course

A Ventura landmark may have trouble pulling itself out of water, literally, after Buenaventura Golf Course was flooded recently. Jill Painter spoke with city officials & others about a plan to hopefully get the course back up & running soon
