Watch CBS News

Pro-Palestine protest hits streets outside Disneyland

Dozens of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered outside of Disneyland in Anaheim on Saturday holding what they called the "Shame on Disney" march, alleging that the company favors relief efforts for Israel over those in Gaza.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.