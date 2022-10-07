Watch CBS News

Principal by day, Roller Derby Queen by night

Rio Mesa High principal Shannon Scott has an unusual hobby, she plays roller derby - and even one of her former students has gotten in on the fun. Jill Painter Lopez unmasks the administrator to find she's not that mean a queen after all
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.