President Biden calls Brandon Tsay President Joe Biden took the time to thank 26-year-old Brandon Tsay for disarming the Monterey Park gunman, saving the lives of countless other people. "I wanted to call to see how you're doing and thank you for taking such incredible action in the face of danger," said Biden. "I don't think you understand just how much you've done for so many people who are never going to even know you — but I want them to know more about you."