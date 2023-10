Powerball jackpot sits at $1.725 billion with drawing looming Jasmine Viel reports from Burbank, where she spoke with several hopeful winners of tonight's Powerball jackpot that currently sits at $1.725 billion, making it the second-largest ever. Despite the massive total, some players may be fatigued by the constant billion dollar-plus jackpots. She takes a look at what could be affecting the market.