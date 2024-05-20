Watch CBS News

Potential ramifications from Sean "Diddy" Combs assault video

A Los Angeles criminal defense attorney gives insight into the potential legal impacts of the security video obtained by CNN showing Sean "Diddy" Combs beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at a hotel in Century City in 2016. Also, a new USC study reveals fluoride exposure during pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of childhood behavioral problems. Plus, a dangerous stunt pulled off the problematic abandoned high-rise construction site across from Crypto.com Arena. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
