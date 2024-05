Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed UC Irvine after protesters from a pro-Palestinian encampment took over a lecture hall. Michele Gile reports.

Police dismantle encampment at UC Irvine Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed UC Irvine after protesters from a pro-Palestinian encampment took over a lecture hall. Michele Gile reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On