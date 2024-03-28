Pluto TV's fight to help make Pluto a planet again Pluto TV, which is owned and operated by our parent company Paramount Global, is turning ten years old! Pluto TV is a free TV streaming service with hundreds of channels, movies, and series on demand. But what some people don't know is that one of Pluto TV's missions is to make Pluto a planet again! Meteorologist Marina Jurica spoke with Dr. Alan Stern, who leads NASA's New Horizons mission to explore Pluto and the Kuiper Belt, about an upcoming event at UCLA. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.