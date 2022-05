Plaque unveiled at OC Zoo for 6-year-old Aiden Leos killed in road rage shooting A plaque was unveiled Friday morning at the Orange County Zoo in honor of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a road rage freeway shooting nearly a year ago. The plaque honoring Aiden Leos was unveiled as part of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the new Large Mammal Exhibit at the zoo.