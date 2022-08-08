Watch CBS News

Pedestrian struck and killed on 91 Freeway

Investigators were working to determine whether the person struck was walking on the freeway or had exited a vehicle prior to the crash. An hours-long Sigalert was issued during the course of the investigation, which was lifted at around 4:30 a.m.
