Paul Deanno's Morning Forecast (August 23) There will be low clouds and fog in the morning, then it will be sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s to mid-80s from the beaches to downtown Los Angeles, the upper-80s to mid-90s in the San Fernando Valley, the mid-to-upper-80s in the San Gabriel Valley, the upper-80s to mid-90s in the Santa Clarita Valley and around 90 in the Antelope Valley.