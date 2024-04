Pato O'Ward previews 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach THIS WEEKEND, THE 200 MILE PER HOUR BEACH PARTY RETURNS TO THE STREETS OF LONG BEACH FOR THE 49TH ACURA GRAND PRIX, APRIL 19TH TO THE 21ST. PATO O'WARD, ONE OF THE STAR DRIVERS OF THE N-T-T INDYCAR SERIES, RECENTLY VISITED OUR STUDIO, AND SAT DOWN WITH OUR OWN JAIME MAGGIO.