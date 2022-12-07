Parents of 17-year-old Long Beach State student sue university after daughter's suicide It's been four years to the day since Hoss Khatami's daughter Eve took her own life. Just three months after Eve arrived on campus at California State University Long Beach, she killed herself with a lethal combination of prescription drugs. These drugs were given to her by a doctor employed by the university after Eve alleged she was sexually assaulted within weeks of starting classes. Kristine Lazar reports.