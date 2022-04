Opening Day ceremonies begin at Dodgers Stadium for home opener With first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m., Dodgers fans were treated to a series of events for the opening ceremonies, including a flyover from F35 jets, new food menus, the national anthem and for the first time in two years - no COVID-19 restrictions. Joy Benedict was live on the field just ahead of the ceremonies to provide up to the minute updates on the home opener at Dodger Stadium