Only on 2: Tamale vendor endures racist rant

Rina Nakano reports from San Pedro where Juan Aguilar, of Tamales El Primo, captured cellphone video of a man yelling racist, anti-Mexican slurs at him. After the video went viral, the community came out in droves to support Aguilar.
