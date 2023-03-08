Watch CBS News

Ogwumike sisters share special spark

The bond between WNBA star sisters Nneka & Chiney Ogwumike has once again kept them together on the Sparks for at least another season. Jaime Maggio caught up with them at an event in their honor after both re-signed with the team
