Seen On TV

Seen on TV

A new Pasadena book store opens on Saturday: Octavia's Bookshelf highlights authors with Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) backgrounds. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Octavia's Bookshelf highlights BIPOC authors A new Pasadena book store opens on Saturday: Octavia's Bookshelf highlights authors with Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) backgrounds. Chris Holmstrom reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On