Northridge mall shooting, Nike store robbery, Long Beach pursuit crash; The Rundown

Six people are in custody after a shooting at the Northridge Fashion Center. No one was hurt, but the investigation is ongoing. Plus, a flash mob robbery takes over a Nike store in East LA. The suspects took off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. A similar robbery at the same store happened just days ago. Also, an innocent driver is caught in the middle of a violent crash at the end of a pursuit. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.
