New details about suspect in attempted BMO bank robbery in Anaheim There are new details about the suspect accused in an attempted bank robbery and hostage situation at a BMO bank in Anaheim. Also, hundreds gathered today in Sylmar to honor fallen LA County Deputy Alfredo Flores. Plus, the abandoned high-rise towers covered in graffiti across from Crypto.com Arena are up for sale. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.