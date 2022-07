More lawsuits against Dodgers filed for alleged security guard abuses of fans In one lawsuit, fan Gregory Page Dixon and a friend attended a game against the San Francisco Giants in May 2016 and was coming back from a men's restroom when a guard falsely accused him of urinating near a bus, his suit states. Dixon denied the allegation, but moments later he was tackled, taken to the ground and handcuffed, but never charged, the suit states.