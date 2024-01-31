Watch CBS News

Meet the man behind SZA's hit songs | The Lot

Suzanne Marques talks to Rob Bisel, the man behind SZA's hit music, which have earned him eight Grammy Award nominations this year. He relays his creative process and how hearing people enjoy his music might be better than winning any award.
