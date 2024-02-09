Watch CBS News

Meet Barbara Lee (D): Candidate for U.S. Senate

She's spent decades fighting for civil rights for people of color, women and the LGBTQ community. Northern California Congressman Barbara Lee is now vying for the Senate seat left open by the late Dianne Feinstein.
