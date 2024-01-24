Watch CBS News

Meet a diving coach | STEAM Series

Meet John Appleman, coach of the Mission Viejo Nadadores, who uses a blend of science and math — specifically physics — to lead his team of divers who are working to earn a spot on the US Olympics diving team. Olga Ospina reports.
