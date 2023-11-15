Watch CBS News

MaxPreps SoCal Episode 6: 11/15/23

It's the Semifinals for local high school football. Chris Hayre & Jahleel Addae guide us through all the best match-ups on this week's MaxPreps SoCal, including Serra-Servite & Warren-Chaminade with rankings & analysis from MaxPreps' own Zack Poff
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.