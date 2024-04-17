Maui fire report reveals botched response, teens accused in flash mob robberies, 110 freeway home A scathing report from Hawaii's Attorney General points blame at Maui County's mayor For the response to the devastating wildfire last summer. Also, security cameras captured a group of suspected teen and adult thieves ransacking a Southern California retail store. Plus, an unusual sight along the 110 freeway in Highland Park: a makeshift home! Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.