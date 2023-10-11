Watch CBS News

Massive rocket motors move to Science Center

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the rocket motors will be hauled north on Figueroa Street from 43rd Place to 39th Street. The public is encouraged to line the street along that stretch to watch the arrival.
