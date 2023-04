Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Sunny and warm today, temps reaching high 80s/low 90s in the San Fernando Valley and inland. Warm weekend ahead.

Mary Yoon's Morning Weather (April 21) Sunny and warm today, temps reaching high 80s/low 90s in the San Fernando Valley and inland. Warm weekend ahead.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On