Markina Brown's weather forecast (Sept. 18)

Expect to see cloudy and overcast skies on Sunday, CBSLA Meteorologist Markina Brown says. Though the weather has finally cooled down, Brown says temperatures could peak up a bit by Friday and Saturday.
