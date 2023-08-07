Watch CBS News

Market for lab-grown diamonds sparkles this year

The market for laboratory-grown diamonds is exploding this wedding season, putting sparkling gems on more hands than ever. But some say that shine wears off and the synthetic stones quickly lose their value. Jasmine Viel has more on the debate.
