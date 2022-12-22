Watch CBS News

Marines stop smash-and-grab robbery in Torrance

After a group of four suspects smashed display cases and stole jewelry from a store at the Del Amo Fashion Center, a group of marines sprung into action and detained two of the suspects as they waited for police to arrive.
