Man charged in shooting death of UPS driver in Irvine The Orange County District Attorney's Office has charged the man accused of shooting and killing a UPS driver. Investigators say they were childhood friends. Also, LA County Supervisors have approved an ordinance that establishes a permit process for those who operate food sale businesses from their home kitchen. Plus, the first aircraft carrier to visit Los Angeles in 13 years has arrived in San Pedro for Fleet Week. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.