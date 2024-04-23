Man charged in LA Mayor home break-in, Metro stabbing investigation, Southern California shark study LA County District Attorney George Gascón has announced charges against the man accused of breaking into LA Mayor Karen Bass' home. Plus, we're learning more about the victim in this week's deadly stabbing at the Metro station near Universal Studio. Also, young great white sharks are here to stay! We'll preview a new study. Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.