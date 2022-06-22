Watch CBS News

Man assaulted at Koreatown bus stop Tuesday

Rachel Kim reports on a 32-year-old Navy veteran who was assaulted by a person in Koreatown on Tuesday. Much of the incident was captured on surveillance video, including a Good Samaritan who helped the victim.
