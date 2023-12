Man accused of murdering, dismembering family in Tarzana makes shirtless appearance in court Samuel Haskell, who has been charged with three counts of murder for killing his wife and her parents, then stuffing bags filled with dismembered body parts into a dumpster in Encino made a bizarre and shirtless appearance in court on Friday. Tom Wait provides the latest, including when his next appearance will be after having arraignment postponed until the new year.