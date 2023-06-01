Watch CBS News

Maggie Hathaway Golf Course thanks Los Angeles Country Club after multi-million dollar donation

This month, the Maggie Hathaway Golf Course was selected to receive up to $15 million from the U.S. Open Community Legacy Project. Olga Ospina reports. For more information on the historic facility and its namesake, click here.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.