Seen On TV

Seen on TV

Madchen Amick directs Season 7 Episode 13 "Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible"

Madchen Amick talks about directing "Riverdale" episode Madchen Amick directs Season 7 Episode 13 "Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible"

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On