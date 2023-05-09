Watch CBS News

'Macy Gray's 1970' music show comes to Bel Air

Grammy-Award-winning artist Macy Gray sits down with Amy Johnson to talk about her "1970" show at Vibrato Grill and Jazz in Bel Air on Thursday, an intimate event where she'll cover some of her favorite funky 1970s songs.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.