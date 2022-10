Los Angeles Country Club Hosts US Open For the first time since 1948, the US Open will be held in Los Angeles next year. And to make its return to LA even more special, the site for the major championship will be the Los Angeles Country Club. Long considered one of the world's best golf courses, LACC has also shied away from the public spotlight... until now. And before its coming out party next June, we got a sneak peak at a place so many have never seen before.