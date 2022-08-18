Watch CBS News

Look At This: SS Lane Victory

In tonight's Look At This!, Desmond Shaw explains why the S.S. Lane Victory is one of the U.S. Navy's prized possessions. The unique ship that rests in the Los Angeles Harbor has a long history dating back to the end of World War II.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.