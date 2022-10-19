Watch CBS News

Look At This: La Brea Tar Pits

For thousands of years, the bubbling asphalt lakes located at the La Brea Tar Pits trapped and preserved the bones of all kinds of animals. In tonight's look at this, Desmond Shaw takes us to one of the world's most famous geological sites.
