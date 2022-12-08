Watch CBS News

Look At This: Hollyhock House

The Hollyhock House is an architectural gem nestled in Los Angeles' Barnsdall Park. In tonight's Look At This!, Desmond Shaw takes us to this historical landmark which has been part of the local landscape for more than a century.
