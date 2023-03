Look At This!: Frank Lloyd Wright's iconic Ennis House In this episode of Look At This!: Desmond takes us to Los Feliz for a look at the dazzling Ennis House, one of the most iconic, and personal favorite of renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The hillside staple, built in a unique Mayan Revival style, has starred in dozens of Hollywood productions including "Rush Hour 2" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."