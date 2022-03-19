Watch CBS News

Look At This: Baldwin Hills Dam Collapse

Sky 9 and Desmond Shaw fly to the remnants of the Baldwin Hills Reservoir which collapsed decades ago. In December 1963, the dam catastrophically failed and send 250 million gallons of drinking water into Culver City, killing five people.
