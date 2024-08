Brandi Bakewell, Bakewell media executive vice president, shares local news highlights: LA Reparations Advisory Commission unveils historic report led by Maddox, South LA Woman’s Tea empire, and Black August event.

Local news with the Los Angeles Sentinel | Community Insider Brandi Bakewell, Bakewell media executive vice president, shares local news highlights: LA Reparations Advisory Commission unveils historic report led by Maddox, South LA Woman’s Tea empire, and Black August event.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On