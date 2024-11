Leah Zora, Los Angeles Sentinel correspondent discusses the news highlights: “The Beverly Hills Jump Rope Queen” author, retired doctor designs scrubs, and a nonprofit hosts a holiday giveaway.

Local news with Los Angeles Sentinel | Community Insider Leah Zora, Los Angeles Sentinel correspondent discusses the news highlights: “The Beverly Hills Jump Rope Queen” author, retired doctor designs scrubs, and a nonprofit hosts a holiday giveaway.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On