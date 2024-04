KCAL New reporter Amanda Starrantino talks with Cory Robertson, Lincoln Elementary Vice Principal, about Music, Art and Creativity Festival happening on Thursday, April 25.

Lincoln Elementary School Drumline: Class Act

